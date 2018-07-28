Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.75 Million Position in First Bank (FRBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Bank by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Bank by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.20 on Friday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.52.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

