Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 63,541 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp opened at $18.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

