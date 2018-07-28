DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH traded up $4.11, reaching $121.11, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,662. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.01.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $766,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $187,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

