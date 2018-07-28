Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 887.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. M Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Devon Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

