DeusCoin (DEUS) Price Tops $0.0636 on Top Exchanges

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One DeusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. DeusCoin has a market cap of $704,622.00 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeusCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00410546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00180506 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DeusCoin Profile

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.