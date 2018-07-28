Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930 -1.955 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

