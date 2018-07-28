Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,310,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 854.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 380,230 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 321.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 321,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

In related news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor opened at $111.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

