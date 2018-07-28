Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,042.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,042 ($40.26) and last traded at GBX 3,000 ($39.71), with a volume of 200783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.71).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,640 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($39.05) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc develops, manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. The company operates through the European Pharmaceuticals, the North American Pharmaceuticals, and the Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. It offers various endocrinology, dermatology and care, anesthesia and analgesia, cardiovascular disease, ophthalmology, and equine medicine products; food producing animal antimicrobials; poultry vaccines; and pet diets.

