Dean Foods (DF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dean Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Dean Foods opened at $9.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dean Foods has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $886.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 15,287 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $156,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dean Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

