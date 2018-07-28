Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €73.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €59.29 ($69.75). The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a twelve month low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a twelve month high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

