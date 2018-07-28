Daimler (DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of Daimler opened at €59.29 ($69.75) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Daimler has a 1-year low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a 1-year high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

