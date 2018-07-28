DA Davidson Increases Teradyne (TER) Price Target to $45.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TER. ValuEngine upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.