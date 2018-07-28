DA Davidson Increases Atlassian (TEAM) Price Target to $88.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 7,461,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,461.33, a PEG ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 2.35. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $79.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.