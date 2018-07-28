CytRx (CYTR) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) has been given a $5.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get CytRx alerts:

Shares of CytRx opened at $1.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. research analysts predict that CytRx will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.