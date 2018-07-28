CWA Income ETF (CWAI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CWA Income ETF (BATS:CWAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

CWA Income ETF opened at $24.69 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. CWA Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

