CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Cut by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health opened at $66.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.