CVR Refining (CVRR) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Refining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Refining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVRR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 2,676,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.42. CVR Refining has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts expect that CVR Refining will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

