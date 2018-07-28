CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSW Industrials traded down $1.10, hitting $54.90, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.27. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded CSW Industrials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $228,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

