CryptCoin One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (CRYPT)

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CryptCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011833 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptCoin Profile

CryptCoin (CRYPTO:CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptCoin’s official website is cryptco.org

CryptCoin Coin Trading

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

