Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $80,272.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00406971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170974 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,797,851,516 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

