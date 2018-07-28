Crown Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $7.91 million and $48,809.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 19,408,078 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

