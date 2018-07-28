Croda International’s (CRDA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,920 ($51.89) to GBX 4,300 ($56.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($63.53) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 4,600 ($60.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,700 ($48.97) to GBX 4,600 ($60.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,722.73 ($62.51).

CRDA traded up GBX 46 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,120 ($67.77). The stock had a trading volume of 620,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.79).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.32) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

