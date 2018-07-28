Critical Survey: El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) versus Noodles & Co (NDLS)

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ: LOCO) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for El Pollo LoCo and Noodles & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Noodles & Co 1 5 2 0 2.13

El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Noodles & Co has a consensus price target of $8.14, suggesting a potential downside of 17.33%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Noodles & Co.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 1.54% 9.19% 5.62% Noodles & Co -4.03% -0.45% -0.08%

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Noodles & Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 1.15 $8.61 million $0.63 18.97 Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.89 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -492.50

El Pollo LoCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Co. Noodles & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo LoCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Noodles & Co on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

