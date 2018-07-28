Critical Analysis: Aemetis (AMTX) versus FutureFuel (FF)

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aemetis alerts:

This table compares Aemetis and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -19.89% N/A -37.74% FutureFuel 21.86% 13.62% 10.95%

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Aemetis does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million 0.17 -$30.30 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $275.03 million 2.14 $23.51 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis.

Volatility and Risk

Aemetis has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aemetis and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33 FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Aemetis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers soluble or corn syrup products to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.