Critical Analysis: ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) vs. Acushnet (GOLF)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ADIDAS AG/S has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Acushnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADIDAS AG/S $23.97 billion 1.87 $1.24 billion $3.96 27.77 Acushnet $1.56 billion 1.16 $92.11 million $1.23 19.81

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADIDAS AG/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADIDAS AG/S 5.63% 23.72% 10.41% Acushnet 6.09% 11.21% 5.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ADIDAS AG/S pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ADIDAS AG/S pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acushnet pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADIDAS AG/S and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADIDAS AG/S 0 6 3 0 2.33 Acushnet 0 5 4 0 2.44

ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.94%. Acushnet has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.98%. Given ADIDAS AG/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ADIDAS AG/S is more favorable than Acushnet.

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats Acushnet on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space. adidas AG sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; 13,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes, gloves, and apparel under the FootJoy brand, as well as through eCommerce Websites. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through other retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

