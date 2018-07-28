Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $624,899,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 955.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,019,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8,606.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart opened at $88.13 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

