CRH Medical (CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRH Medical traded up C$0.13, reaching C$4.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 293,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,121. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$4.76.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$31.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.20 million. CRH Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

In related news, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$33,825.00.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.