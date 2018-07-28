Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for Diageo (DGE)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,100 ($41.03) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,700 ($35.74) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,850 ($37.72) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,768.57 ($36.65).

Diageo stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,836 ($37.54). The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.21).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116.50 ($1.54) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 40.40 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,677 ($35.43) per share, with a total value of £8,271.93 ($10,948.95). Insiders bought a total of 616 shares of company stock worth $1,676,729 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

