Creative Planning Sells 809 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,719,000 after purchasing an additional 683,047 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,489,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,700,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp opened at $65.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,710 shares of company stock worth $10,151,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

