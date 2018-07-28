Creative Planning Has $1.57 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF opened at $35.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

