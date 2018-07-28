Creative Planning Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.16.

CHTR stock opened at $286.29 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $408.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

