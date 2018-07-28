Crave (CRAVE) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Crave coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. Crave has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $2,587.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crave has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005880 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc . The official website for Crave is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

