Cowen Analysts Give Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) a $105.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Eli Lilly And Co opened at $96.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,755,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,293,253.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,755 shares of company stock worth $97,727,433 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

