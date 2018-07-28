Covanta (CVA) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE CVA traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,572,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,260. Covanta has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Covanta had a net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -270.27%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $133,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,058.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,066.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.