Covanta (CVA) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $99.75 and was trading at $98.46 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,572,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,260. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.71. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Covanta’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.27%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $36,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $133,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $106,058.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

