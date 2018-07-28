Corning (GLW) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Corning opened at $33.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.1% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $30,286,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $324,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

