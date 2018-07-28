Corning (GLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

“We continue to believe consensus numbers look too low through 2019E.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 7,449,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,354. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

