Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,397,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF opened at $49.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

