Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2342 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

