Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,648,000 after buying an additional 85,133 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,999,000 after buying an additional 85,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,478,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 910,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,398,000 after buying an additional 283,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.39 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $958,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $1,116,307 in the last ninety days. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

