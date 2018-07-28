Cornerstone Advisory LLP Has $491,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 30.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,469,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,117,000 after buying an additional 806,502 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

