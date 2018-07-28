CoreSite Realty (COR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $5.00-5.08 EPS.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $1,832,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

