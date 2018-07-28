Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.05 Million

Analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will announce $22.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.41 million to $22.69 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $21.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year sales of $88.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.71 million to $89.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $99.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 37.00%.

CORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 34,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

CORR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

