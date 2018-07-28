Core Laboratories (CLB) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report published on Friday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $96.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Cowen set a $98.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.25.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.83. 418,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,027. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.82% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.