Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Tire & Rubber earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3239618613138 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE:CTB traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 1,106,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.21 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.