Contrasting Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) & Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Wynn Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.05 $145.37 million $1.22 13.25 Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 2.81 $747.18 million $5.46 29.92

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18 Wynn Resorts 0 4 12 0 2.75

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $201.93, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83% Wynn Resorts 6.75% 101.01% 5.35%

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

