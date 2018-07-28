Contrasting Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) & Five Point (FPH)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 4.60 $12.09 million $2.02 7.28 Five Point $139.43 million 11.64 $73.23 million ($0.61) -18.26

Five Point has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Government Properties Income Trust. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Government Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Government Properties Income Trust and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50

Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Five Point has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Five Point’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 3.16% 0.87% 0.32% Five Point 122.14% -1.59% -1.09%

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Five Point does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats Five Point on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

