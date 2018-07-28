Contrasting easyJet (EJTTF) & Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares easyJet and Air France-KLM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.12 -$309.70 million $2.32 3.70

easyJet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Risk & Volatility

easyJet has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for easyJet and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Air France-KLM 1 4 0 0 1.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM -1.42% 32.01% 3.14%

Summary

easyJet beats Air France-KLM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

