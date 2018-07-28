Contrasting Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) and easyJet (EJTTF)

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE: VLRS) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0.68% 1.80% 0.76% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 1 2 4 0 2.43 easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than easyJet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.26 billion 0.52 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -24.93 easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.