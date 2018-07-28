Contrasting BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) & Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE:KED) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson Energy Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Kayne Anderson Energy Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29 Kayne Anderson Energy Development 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $345.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,990.56%. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust is more favorable than Kayne Anderson Energy Development.

Dividends

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kayne Anderson Energy Development pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 128.30% 9.69% 5.76% Kayne Anderson Energy Development -1,287.36% -21.01% -12.58%

Summary

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust beats Kayne Anderson Energy Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust was formed on February 28, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Development

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets. It primarily invests in privately-held energy-related master limited partnerships, publicly-traded MLPs, and other energy companies. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company was formed on May 24, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

